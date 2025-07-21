Peak District’s Monsal Trail set for temporary closure as summer holidays start

By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Jul 2025, 09:47 BST
A section of the popular Monsal Trail in the Peak District will be closed until August amid safety concerns.

Essential safety works are taking place due to rockfall at a small section of the Monsal Trail, west of Monsal Dale Viaduct.

A spokesperson for the Peak District National Park Authority said: “This section is now closed until August 1. There is a pedestrian diversion in place around the closure but it is unsuitable for cyclists and horse riders.

“We had hoped to re-open this section at weekends, but unfortunately the area remains too unsafe to do so. Millers Dale Station remains fully accessible and the cafe is open as usual.”

