Peak District’s Monsal Trail set for temporary closure as summer holidays start
Essential safety works are taking place due to rockfall at a small section of the Monsal Trail, west of Monsal Dale Viaduct.
A spokesperson for the Peak District National Park Authority said: “This section is now closed until August 1. There is a pedestrian diversion in place around the closure but it is unsuitable for cyclists and horse riders.
“We had hoped to re-open this section at weekends, but unfortunately the area remains too unsafe to do so. Millers Dale Station remains fully accessible and the cafe is open as usual.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.