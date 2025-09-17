Peak District visitors warned of temporary tunnel closures along popular Monsal Trail

Visitors to the Monsal Trail have been warned of temporary tunnel closures along the popular Peak District walking route.

The Peak District National Park Authority have confirmed that three tunnels along the Monsal Trail will be closed temporarily between 9.00am and 1.00pm today (Wednesday, September 17).

A spokesperson said: “Planned maintenance at the National Grid will mean temporary power loss to three tunnels on the Monsal Trail.

“We'll need to close Headstone Tunnel, Cressbrook Tunnel and Litton Tunnel briefly for safety reasons. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”