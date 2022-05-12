Where is your favourite cycling route in Derbyshire?

Go the distance on 10 traffic-free cycle routes in Derbyshire

Derbyshire is a great place to get out on your bike with its stunning scenery and miles of traffic-free paths.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 5:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 5:35 pm

Keen cyclists can ride along 270 miles of beautiful routes throughout the county without having to contend with cars, buses or lorries.

From pedalling beside water to cycling through woodland there are plenty of trails to explore.

A new interactive cycling map at derbyshire.gov.uk/cycling is a handy starting point for ideas about where your bike could take you.

1. Monsal Trail

One of the most popular cycling routes in the Peak District, the 8.5-mile trail stretches between Blackwell Mill in Chee Dale and Coombs Road in Bakewell. Picturesque landscape lines the route which goes through four former railway tunnels.

2. Chesterfield Canal

Cycle from Tapton Lock Visitor Centre to Rother Valley and back or pedal around the Poolsbrook Country Park loop. There are cafes, pubs and light refreshment stops along the canal towpath or close by.

3. Teversal and Skegby Trails to Pleasley Pit Country Park and Local Nature Reserve

Take a three-mile ride from Teversal to Pleasley Pit Country Park and Local Nature Reserve. Explore the remaining pit buildings and satisfy your hunger or thirst at the Pleasley Pit or Teversal Visitor Centre cafes.

4. Rowthorne Estate to Hardwick Hall

A two-mile trail which leads to Hardwick Hall and parkland where you can find out about the powerful lady of the manor Bess, the second richest woman in Elizabethan times whose wealth was only eclipsed by the Queen of England.

