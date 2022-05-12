Go the distance on 10 traffic-free cycle routes in Derbyshire

Keen cyclists can ride along 270 miles of beautiful routes throughout the county without having to contend with cars, buses or lorries.
From pedalling beside water to cycling through woodland there are plenty of trails to explore.
A new interactive cycling map at derbyshire.gov.uk/cycling is a handy starting point for ideas about where your bike could take you.
1. Monsal Trail
One of the most popular cycling routes in the Peak District, the 8.5-mile trail stretches between Blackwell Mill in Chee Dale and Coombs Road in Bakewell. Picturesque landscape lines the route which goes through four former railway tunnels.
Photo: Daniel Wildey
2. Chesterfield Canal
Cycle from Tapton Lock Visitor Centre to Rother Valley and back or pedal around the Poolsbrook Country Park loop. There are cafes, pubs and light refreshment stops along the canal towpath or close by.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Teversal and Skegby Trails to Pleasley Pit Country Park and Local Nature Reserve
Take a three-mile ride from Teversal to Pleasley Pit Country Park and Local Nature Reserve. Explore the remaining pit buildings and satisfy your hunger or thirst at the Pleasley Pit or Teversal Visitor Centre cafes.
Photo: David John King
4. Rowthorne Estate to Hardwick Hall
A two-mile trail which leads to Hardwick Hall and parkland where you can find out about the powerful lady of the manor Bess, the second richest woman in Elizabethan times whose wealth was only eclipsed by the Queen of England.
Photo: Submitted