Chatsworth regularly features in England's top ten lists of best places to walk, not just for humans but for their four-legged friends too. The Duke and Duchessof Devonshire's stately home is surrounded by more than 100 acres of gardens and 1,000 acres of parkland for visitors to explore.

Spring walks in Derbyshire - top 10 routes that are good for kids and dogs

Sunny weather makes families keen to get outdoors and let their children and four-legged friends burn off energy.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:16 pm

With spring in the air and the weather looking good for weekend walks, we’ve been looking for the best places for families to stretch their legs.

Here are 10 suggestions. Can you add to the list?

READ THIS: 10 of the best walking trails around the beautiful Peak District

1. Upper Derwent Valley

Enjoy a scenic walk along the water's edge of the Ladybower Reservoir or a hike on the Derwent and Bamford Edges in the Upper Derwent Valley where there are trails to suit everyone.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Hardwick

All ages and abilities are catered for on the Hardwick estate, from a long walk in the parkland surrounding the spectacular hall built by Bess of Hardwick to a gentle stroll around Lady Diana's Walk. Several routes are suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. Longshaw estate

Moorlands, woods and dramatic views over the Derwent Valley can by enjoyed on a walk through this 1,500-acre estate.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Chesterfield

Watch ducks diving for their lunch and fisherman casting their rods on a gentle stroll along the flat towpath which is within easy reach of Chesterfield town.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
DerbyshirePeak District
Next Page
Page 1 of 3