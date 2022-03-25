Spring walks in Derbyshire - top 10 routes that are good for kids and dogs

With spring in the air and the weather looking good for weekend walks, we’ve been looking for the best places for families to stretch their legs.
Here are 10 suggestions. Can you add to the list?
1. Upper Derwent Valley
Enjoy a scenic walk along the water's edge of the Ladybower Reservoir or a hike on the Derwent and Bamford Edges in the Upper Derwent Valley where there are trails to suit everyone.
Photo: Submitted
2. Hardwick
All ages and abilities are catered for on the Hardwick estate, from a long walk in the parkland surrounding the spectacular hall built by Bess of Hardwick to a gentle stroll around Lady Diana's Walk. Several routes are suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Longshaw estate
Moorlands, woods and dramatic views over the Derwent Valley can by enjoyed on a walk through this 1,500-acre estate.
Photo: Submitted
4. Chesterfield
Watch ducks diving for their lunch and fisherman casting their rods on a gentle stroll along the flat towpath which is within easy reach of Chesterfield town.
Photo: Jason Chadwick