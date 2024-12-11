Peak District banking hub to open in 2025 after loss of last high street branch

A new in-person ‘banking hub’ looks set to open in Bakewell in 2025 following the closure of the Peak District’s last high street branch earlier this year.

Cash Access UK, part of cash machine network Link, confirmed on Wednesday, December 11, that it will begin consulting with the community in the next few weeks to identify potential locations for the hub with a view to opening within the next 12 months.

Link’s chief commercial officer Chris Ashton said: “While more people are choosing to bank and pay for things digitally, we know that many people still rely on cash and face-to-face banking. That’s why we’re delighted to recommend a new hub in Bakewell.

“There are almost one hundred hubs open across the country and when it opens, the Bakewell banking hub will be vital for the local community and high street.”

Banking should get a little easier next year for Peak District residents and businesses who deal in cash and face-to-face services. (Photo: Marisa Cashill/Derbyshire Times)

Banking hubs are shared banking spaces, similar to a traditional branch but available to everyone.

They offer a counter service staffed by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

There will also be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank – available on a rota of different days – for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

By the time it opens, it will be the fifth facility of its kind in Derbyshire. Belper, Clay Cross and Shirebrook’s hubs are already up and running, and work is already under way to establish one in Ashbourne.

Derbyshire Dales’ Labour MP John Whitby said: “This is a huge win for Bakewell and the fulfilment of a campaign promise. Many residents and businesses told me a banking hub was a top priority for them during the election campaign, and I made it mine as well.

“Access to cash and banking services are vital for residents, market traders, independent shops, tourists and the agricultural sector. I’m thrilled that Link recognized this need, and agreed to a hub on the strength of our recent submission.”

