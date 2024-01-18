Derbyshire resident launches petition to save Peak District's last bank branch

With the last bricks-and-mortar bank branch in the Peak District National Park due to close next month, a resident has launched an online petition in a last ditch grassroots effort to force a rethink.

NatWest will shut its Bakewell branch, on Water Street, on February 22, in spite of national headlines and opposition from local political figures and concerned customers.

Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines and Conservative councillors launched a campaign petition back in November, but with no indication the bank has changed course Youlgreave resident Lilian-Cyra Deaville has now set up another in the hope residents’ voice can be heard without any party affiliation.

Cyra, a NatWest customer who retired to the village after a career in film and television, said: “It’s really supporting what the MPs and councillors have said. I’ve written to Sarah Dines and this is one thing we agree on.

The Bakewell branch of NatWest is scheduled to close on February 22, 2024. (Image: Google)

“I’ve done this petition for the community. People are really upset. Everyone I’ve spoken to feels its wrong to close it, and I’ve had a lot of supportive comments for the petition. I’ve tried writing to the bank directly and had no response.”

She added: “Local businesses still use the branch for cash transactions, farmers depend on it, and other customers struggle with internet banking, whether because they’re elderly, have dyslexia, visual impairments or disabilities. Then there are people who have maybe lost a loved one, who really need to sort out their finances face-to-face.”

While there are still bank branches surrounding the national park – Matlock and Buxton, and the nearest NatWest in Chesterfield – that distance may be another barrier for customers with access needs or reliance on public transport, and for Peak District visitors who find themselves in emergency situations far from home.

Cyra said: “There will always be people with issues that need to be resolved. It’s a loss to the community too as somewhere people chat in the queue.

The Change.org petition has been set up by Youlgreave resident Cyra Deaville. (Photo: Contributed)

“I can do a lot of my own banking online, but it would still be a nightmare to lose the branch. There have been times when I’ve needed to discuss personal matters and the staff have always been very, kind helpful and supportive.”

NatWest says it cannot justify keeping the branch open given a significant drop in the number of personal banking customers conducting transactions at the counter – with only six now visiting the branch regularly.

After February, NatWest says they will be able to bank via the Post Office, the closest being on Granby Road, and several free-to-use cash machines within walking distance.

Business customers are being offered alternative cash services, while those with access needs are being contacted by NatWest staff to arrange appropriate support.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”