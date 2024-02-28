Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NatWest in Bakewell closed its doors permanently on February 22, the closure of the last bank branch in the Peak District National Park.

Lloyds Bank in Shirebrook will follow suit on March 25 and HSBC in Ripley is set to close later in the year, but the date has yet to be revealed.

Barclays in Burton, at the border of Derbyshire and Staffordshire, is also expected to welcome its last customers in 2024.

This comes as it has been announced that 245 banks will close across the UK this year after major banking groups agreed closure plans for their branches in 2022 due to the increasing popularity of online banking. Further 15 banks have already confirmed they will close in 2025.