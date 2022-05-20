Derbyshire Rich List 2022: People based in Derbyshire on the Sunday Times' Rich List

Every year, The Sunday Times produces a list of of Britain’s wealthiest people and investors, keeping track of their net worth, as well as their profits and losses.

This year, there are four entries on the list who are either from or based in the county of Derbyshire – but who are they and how much money do they have?

The full list, including facts, figures and profiles for certain entries, can be found on The Sunday Times’ website.

Mike Ashley is one of the people on the list.

Who is on the Rich List from Derbyshire?

Topping the list for Derbyshire is Mike Ashley, who recently sold Newcastle United for a tidy sum of £305 million to The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, RB Sports and Media and PCP Capital Partners. This sale has seen him shoot up the list – he now sits in the 59th position with an estimated net worth of almost £3 billion.

Next on the list from Derbyshire is John Bloor. He’s known for founding and establishing Bloor Holdings, which owns both Triumph Motorcycles and Bloor Homes. He currently occupies the 85th slot on the list and has a net worth of just over £2 billion.

In at third is Peregrine Cavendish, the 12th Duke of Devonshire. Born in Chatsworth House, the Duke of Devonshire assumed his role back in 2004 and is worth £900 million. As such, he is placed 191st in the list. Back in 2014, he was named as Derbyshire’s richest individual.

Mel Morris of Littleover has been featured in the Rich List on multiple occasions previously - but did he make it in this year?

The final entry from Derbyshire in 2022’s iteration of the Sunday Times Rich List is the family of John Kirkland, who passed away in November of last year at the age of 83. He ran Bowmer & Kirkland, a large construction company, and was also known for being the longest serving club director in Derby County’s history.

Are there any omissions from previous years?