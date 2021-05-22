Derbyshire's wealthiest people revealed in Sunday Times Rich List 2021
Derbyshire's wealthiest people have been revealed after the publication of the annual Sunday Times Rich List.
This year’s Rich List identifies a record 171 UK billionaires — 24 more than in 2020 – despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
That is the biggest jump in the 33 years The Sunday Times has been tracking the fortunes of the UK’s most affluent people.
The combined fortunes of the billionaires in the Rich List grew by nearly 22 per cent to £597.269 billion.
Topping the list once again for people associated with Derbyshire is Mike Ashley, founder of Shirebrook-based Sports Direct, with a current worth of £2.718bn – up by £769m and placing him 61st on the list.
The Sunday Times said Mr Ashley, 57, had ‘made his fortune from pile ‘em high, sell ‘em cheap sportswear but now sees a future where the labels read Gucci and Balenciaga rather than Slazenger and Lillywhites’.
The newspaper said: "As one of the few high-street goliaths whose empire has not fallen apart at the seams, Ashley announced the opening last year of three giant stores – in Sheffield, Leicester and Liverpool – under the Flannels name where he sells designer brands.”
Also featuring is the Duke of Devonshire, whose ancestral home is Chatsworth, and whose wealth is unchanged on £895m.
John Kirkland and family, whose Bowmer and Kirkland construction business is based in Heage, has seen his wealth increase by £179m to £774m and places him joint 212th on the list.
Investment, music and media mogul Sir Leonard Blavatnik tops the list nationally, with a £23bn fortune having rise by more than £7bn in the last year.