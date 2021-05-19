Estate agent eXp World UK, in its listing on property website Zoopla says the home “is certainly impressive upon first glance with a huge amount of kerb appeal”.

It says it was originally built in the 1860s for the management of the nearby forge.

It says: “This is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase this seven-bedroom, villa-style, period home that has been lovingly restored over the years to create a superb family home.”

Highlights include three reception rooms – currently used as a formal living room, playroom and bar room – a “superb” dining kitchen and “very impressive” conservatory” on the ground floor.

On the first floor is a master bedroom with second room currently used as a dressing room, four further double bedrooms, a shower room and a four-piece, Jack-and-Jill-style family bathroom.

An internal inter-connecting door leads to another two-bedroom home, with lounge-diner and kitchen on the ground floor, which can be self contained with its own entrance door.

Outside the property has a large garden, as well as a detached garage and further outbuilding.

The agent says: “This property is a real slice of history and would be so well suited to those who are after space.”

