Seven-bedroom villa-style 'superb family home' in Barrow Hill home is a 'real slice of history'
An “incredible looking” villa-style period property in Barrow Hill is described as an “superb family home”.
Estate agent eXp World UK, in its listing on property website Zoopla says the home “is certainly impressive upon first glance with a huge amount of kerb appeal”.
It says it was originally built in the 1860s for the management of the nearby forge.
It says: “This is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase this seven-bedroom, villa-style, period home that has been lovingly restored over the years to create a superb family home.”
Highlights include three reception rooms – currently used as a formal living room, playroom and bar room – a “superb” dining kitchen and “very impressive” conservatory” on the ground floor.
On the first floor is a master bedroom with second room currently used as a dressing room, four further double bedrooms, a shower room and a four-piece, Jack-and-Jill-style family bathroom.
An internal inter-connecting door leads to another two-bedroom home, with lounge-diner and kitchen on the ground floor, which can be self contained with its own entrance door.
Outside the property has a large garden, as well as a detached garage and further outbuilding.
The agent says: “This property is a real slice of history and would be so well suited to those who are after space.”