Sign up for Pink Ribbon Walk at Chatsworth House to support breast cancer research

Pink Ribbon Walk is returning to the beauty hotspot of Chatsworth House on June 4, 2022 after being cancelled for the last two years because of Covid.

Whether a newbie walker or a seasoned hiker, everyone is welcome. Each walk has a 10 or a 20-mile option and participants can take on the challenge in a group, on their own, or with their favourite four-legged companion.

The charity Breast Cancer Now hopes that more people than ever will sign up to this year’s event in a quest to ensure that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with the disease lives, and is supported to live well.

Claire Pulford, associate director, community and events at Breast Cancer Now, said: “Over the past two years the Covid-19 pandemic forced us to cancel our fundraising events, including our Pink Ribbon Walks, at a time when disruption caused by the pandemic also meant people affected by breast cancer needed us more than ever. This is why we’re so delighted to once again be inviting everyone to put their best foot forward this year and to get sponsored to join us for one of our Pink Ribbon Walks.

“Whether it’s a unique venue or breath-taking views you’re looking for, this is a chance to come together with friends and family, or to walk solo, for an enjoyable day while making a real difference to anyone affected by breast cancer.”

Walkers will be supported all the way with a clearly marked route, trained guides and regular rest stops with snacks.

Challenge yourself to a Pink Ribbon Walk and help fund life-changing research and support. Find out more and register today at www.breastcancernow.org/ribbonwalk

Breast Cancer Now estimates that 11,879 fewer people were diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK between March 2020 and May 2021 as a result of disruption caused by the pandemic.

Anyone looking for support or information can call the charity’s free helpline on 0808 800 6000.