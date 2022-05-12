13 Dentists in Chesterfield ranked from best to worst, according to NHS reviews

All information was gathered from the NHS’ website. We looked at the reviews given by patients and worked out the weighted average of each practice.
Most of the dentists on this list received a perfect 5/5 – however, some picked up negative feedback, which affected their final score.
1. Glumangate Dental Practice
46 Glumangate, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S40 1TX. NHS Rating: 5/5
2. Chapel Hall Dental Surgery
Chapel Hall Dental Surgery, Jawbones Hill, Derby Road, Derbyshire, S40 2EN. NHS Rating: 5/5
3. Chatsworth Dental Care
Chatsworth Dental Care, 341 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S40 2BZ. NHS Rating: 5/5
4. High Street Dental Clinic
High Street Dental Clinic, 38 High Street, Staveley, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S43 3UX. HNS Rating: 5/5
