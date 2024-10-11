Woodall Homes launch brand new development in Chesterfield
Oakham Grange offers a range of properties from two, three and four-bedroom houses, to three-bedroom bungalows and is just a six-minute drive from Chesterfield town centre.
Each home at Oakham Grange features spacious, open-plan living areas and landscaped gardens accessible by either French or bi-folding doors.
Expertly crafted with efficiency and sustainability in mind, the properties contain high-performance solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and Ring doorbells.
In collaboration with some of the country’s leading suppliers, each home also features a choice of fitted designer kitchens, with premium upgrades and customisations available.
Dave Wood, Managing Director at Woodall Homes said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer another fantastic development in the heart of Calow, following the popularity of our Churchfields site.
“Calow is an excellent place to live with so much to offer residents, from beautiful scenery to incredible restaurants, and a well-regarded primary school.
“We can’t wait to introduce more families to this wonderful area, and help to support the growth of the community.”
