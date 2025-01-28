Woodall Homes announce Oakham Grange Open Weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local housebuilder Woodall Homes has announced the date for their first open weekend at their brand-new Oakham Grange development in Calow, taking place from Friday 31st January until Sunday 2nd February.

Open from 10am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, the open weekend is an opportunity to be the first to see inside the beautiful new build homes, plus receive exclusive offers.

Oakham Grange features 75 new homes, offering a range of two, three and four-bedroom houses, and three-bedroom bungalows, all boasting spacious living areas, landscaped gardens and luxury German kitchens from Square.

Dave Wood, Managing Director at Woodall Homes said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome the local community to Oakham Grange from 31st January to view our show home for the very first time.

“After the success of our neighbouring Churchfields site, we have a great understanding of what local buyers are searching for in their homes, and we have had a fantastic level of interest in the available properties with a number of properties already reserved.

“If you are searching for a new home, then now is your best opportunity to see the homes we have created in person, and choose the right property type for you.”

Oakham Grange is ideally placed to benefit from a blend of stunning rural surroundings and all the amenities available in the nearby town of Chesterfield.