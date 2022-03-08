Watch this video of a beautifully presented £450,000 three-bedroom family home near Chesterfield

Generous living space and an enclosed garden with views across the countryside are everything a growing family could wish for in a home.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 9:28 pm

A detached house on New Road, Holymoorsde offers all of the above and is on the market for £450,000.

An extended kitchen diner with doors opening onto the decked terrace is perfect for entertaining.

The principal bedroom has an ensuite and all three double bedrooms have plenty of space for stand-alone or fitted furniture.

The three-bedroom property at New Road, Holymoorside is on sale for £450,000.

The enclosed garden is a great place for children to play and overlooks open fields.

For further details or to book a viewing, contact the agent Redbrik on 01246 563 060.

