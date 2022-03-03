Fall under the spell of this enchanting Peak District cottage with a £400,000 price tag

Prepare to be enchanted by The Witchnest at Clatterway Hill in Bonsall where offers of more than £400,000 are invited.
Built in 1876, the house is set against an amazing backdrop of wooded hillside and there’s an ornate spring-fed well at the front of the property.
The stone-built, two-bedroom characterful cottage has an open fire, original beams, stone mullioned windows and vibrant decor and furnishings to complement the warm, welcoming atmosphere.
A bespoke kitchen amalgamates the old and the new, its centrepiece being a large cooking range.
The property website Zoopla describes The Witchnest as a “lovingly furnished stone-built period property.”
Estate agent Fine & Country are handling the sale, for further details or to book a viewing, call 01303 473359.