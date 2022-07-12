The summer additions that add the most value to your home

The research, by estate agent comparison site, GetAgent.co.uk, looked at the cost of eight summer inspired home improvements, the cost of adding them to your home and the potential added value once the cost of the job is accounted for.

A patio area or decking costs just £2,235 on average to implement but is thought to add 4.3% to your home’s value. Based on the current average UK house price of £281,161, that’s an additional £12,090, meaning once the costs are covered, a patio or decking area adds almost £10,000 in value.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Decking and garden patios can add value

At £5,000, adding a balcony or terrace will cost you more than double that of a patio or decking area, but will also add around 5% to the value of your home. That’s £14,058 on the current average property value, or just over £9,000 once the cost of the work is accounted for.

A conservatory is also a safe bet when it comes to summer inspired added value (£6,620), as is a summer house (£6,058) or an outdoor garden bar (£5,310).

Landscaping your garden can also bring about a house price boost of over £5,000 once costs are covered.

The most cost effective addition is a BBQ or fire pit. Costing just £1,500 to implement, it’s the most affordable summer edition of the lot and while it adds just 1.2% in value, this equates to £3,374 or £1,874 once the cost of the work is covered.

Garden bars are also popular with buyers

However, there is one addition that is unlikely to cause a splash. The cost of adding a swimming pool is the highest of all summer property additions, coming in at a huge £35,000 on average. It also adds the most value at 7%, meaning a £19,681 boost to your property’s value. But once the cost of the work is accounted for, this actually means a loss of over £15,000.

Co-founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “A summer home improvement project can be a great way to add value to your home and when it comes to the features that are likely to add the most value, adding more outdoor space is the recurring theme.