Look at the size of this £720,000 home with rural views in Chesterfield where there's planning approval to make it bigger

The four-bedroom detached house on Yew Tree Drive, Walton, Chesterfield, has planning permission for two side extensions, making this a big opportunity to add massive value.

On the market for £720,000, the open-plan accommodation includes two large reception rooms and a utility room, family bathroom, ensuite and downstairs wc/cloakroom.

The property has recently had a new roof, greenhouse and base, electric panel and sensor lights at the front, porch and rear of the house.

At the rear of the house is a well-screened, large garden which is perfect for entertaining and offers views of the countryside beyond.

An intercom gated driveway leads to a garage, which has a pit for vehicle inspection and repair and a fibreglass roof with lifetime guarantee.

The property is listed on Zoopla. For further details call the agent Strike on 01134 272099.

