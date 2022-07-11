The four-bedroom property at Yew Tree Drive, Walton, has planning permission in place for two side extensions.

Look at the size of this £720,000 home with rural views in Chesterfield where there's planning approval to make it bigger

If you’re looking for a large property with room to expand and rural views, this house ticks all the boxes.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 11th July 2022, 10:51 am

The four-bedroom detached house on Yew Tree Drive, Walton, Chesterfield, has planning permission for two side extensions, making this a big opportunity to add massive value.

On the market for £720,000, the open-plan accommodation includes two large reception rooms and a utility room, family bathroom, ensuite and downstairs wc/cloakroom.

READ THIS: Chesterfield’s most expensive and cheapest areas to buy a house revealed

The property has recently had a new roof, greenhouse and base, electric panel and sensor lights at the front, porch and rear of the house.

At the rear of the house is a well-screened, large garden which is perfect for entertaining and offers views of the countryside beyond.

An intercom gated driveway leads to a garage, which has a pit for vehicle inspection and repair and a fibreglass roof with lifetime guarantee.

The property is listed on Zoopla. For further details call the agent Strike on 01134 272099.

1. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units and is large enough to accommodate a table for relaxed dining.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. c6d06e0a-4ce2-48f3-bd01-daef003bdd79

An eye-catching feature of this room is the impressive stone wall with a raised plinth for the fire and inset arches to display ornaments.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Dining area

The lounge is sufficiently large to accommodate a formal dining area.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Reception room

This room is accessed from the formal dining area.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3