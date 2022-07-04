Chesterfield's most expensive - and cheapest - areas to buy a house revealed

Zoopla said that the data highlights how localised the housing market across England and Wales is, with prices often reflecting the housing stock available in the area.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that of the 19 council wards in Chesterfield, Walton saw the highest median house price in 2021, at £260,000.

This was followed by West (£259,000) and Linacre (£245,000).

READ THIS: 11 of the most expensive houses currently for sale near Chesterfield

By contrast, the cheapest parts of Chesterfield to purchase property were Holmebrook, which had a median house price of £127,500, Brimington North (£130,000) and Barrow Hill and New Whittington (£142,000).

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

Meanwhile, there was an increase in the number of houses sold in Chesterfield in 2021, rising from 1,383 in 2020 to 1,581 last year.

Of sales last year, 9% (144) were in St Leonard's – making it the busiest area for buyers.

At the other end of the scale, Middlecroft and Poolsbrook saw just 46 properties sold in 2021, earning it the title of quietest area of Chesterfield borough's property market.

Here are the average prices for homes in every ward in Chesterfield for 2021:

1. Walton Houses in Walton, an area that includes Ashbrook Avenue, sold for a median price of £260,000 in 2021. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Chesterfield West Houses in Chesterfield West, an area that includes Ashgate Road, sold for a median price of £259,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Linacre Houses in Linacre sold for a median price of £245,00. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Brimington South Houses in Brimington South, an area that includes Manor Road, sold for a median price £226,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales