11 most expensive houses currently for sale near Chesterfield

All listings for this article have been taken from Zoopla.
1. The Granary, Elm Tree Close
This six bedroom house in Palterton is valued at £725,000.
2. Highfield Farm, Palterton
Another detached house in Palterton, this one has five bedrooms is worth a price of £740,000.
3. Sycamore Lane, Barlborough
With six bedrooms and five bathrooms, this house in Barlborough is worth £750,000.
4. Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover
This Bolsover property, featuring four bedrooms, is valued at £750,000.
