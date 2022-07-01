This is one of the magnificent properties that will be featured on this list.

11 most expensive houses currently for sale near Chesterfield

Here’s a list of the most expensive and desirable properties up for sale in the Chesterfield area.

By Jimmy Johnson
Friday, 1st July 2022, 12:00 pm

All listings for this article have been taken from Zoopla.

1. The Granary, Elm Tree Close

This six bedroom house in Palterton is valued at £725,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Highfield Farm, Palterton

Another detached house in Palterton, this one has five bedrooms is worth a price of £740,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Sycamore Lane, Barlborough

With six bedrooms and five bathrooms, this house in Barlborough is worth £750,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover

This Bolsover property, featuring four bedrooms, is valued at £750,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3