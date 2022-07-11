Chesterfield's hottest place to buy a home and most popular houses in each area revealed

Latest data released by the Office for National Statistics show that the St Leonard’s area, which covers Spital, had the highest number of houses sold in the year ending December 31, 2021.

Brockwell was runner-up in the property hotspot list with 125 sold.

At the other end of the scale, Middlecroft in Staveley and Poolsbrook were the quietest area for sales in Chesterfield borough, with a total of just 46 properties changing hands.

Semi-detached houses were the most popular buys in 13 of the 19 areas in the borough.

1. St Leonard's A total of 144 properties sold in the St Leonard's area, comprising 52 terraces, 40 semi-detached houses, 34 detached houses and 18 flats/maisonettes. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Brockwell A total of 125 properties sold in the Brockwell area, comprising 60 semi-detached houses, 33 detached houses, 24 terraces and eight flats/maisonettes. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. 92cc7f97-de35-48ae-82a2-52d54fb58a92 A total of 119 properties sold in the Chesterfield West area, comprising 54 semi-detached houses, 44 detached houses, 13 flats/maisonettes and eight terraces, Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Walton A total of 115 houses sold in the Walton area, comprising 65 detached houses, 36 semi-detached houses, 12 terraces and two flats/maisonettes. Photo: Google Photo Sales