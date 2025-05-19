This detached property in Stretton includes a double garage and wide driveway | Purplebricks

With open countryside views, a private balcony and spacious interiors, this £450,000 Stretton home is a scenic and stylish Derbyshire find.

Set in the sought-after village of Stretton near Alfreton, this three-bedroom detached house is on the market for £450,000 — combining modern comfort, generous space and countryside views in a prime Derbyshire location.

Positioned on Main Road, this impressive home features three reception rooms, a well-equipped kitchen/diner, and a sunlit garden room with stunning open views. French doors from the master bedroom lead to a private balcony, making the most of the scenic surroundings.

The garden room looks out over open countryside and offers year-round light | Purplebricks

Each of the three bedrooms is well-proportioned, with the principal suite opening to a balcony and the additional rooms offering versatility as guest rooms or home offices. The family bathroom is finished to a high standard, with modern fittings and a spa-like feel.

Outside, the generous rear garden backs onto open fields, providing an idyllic spot for relaxation or entertaining. A spacious driveway and detached double garage offer excellent storage and parking.

At a glance This detached three-bedroom home includes three reception rooms, a kitchen-diner, garden room and balcony, plus a large garden with countryside views. The property also features a double garage and driveway, and sits within easy reach of local schools and transport links.

