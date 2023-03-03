​Applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

33 High Street, Brimington: Conversion of existing residential unit into two flats.

464 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Installation of internally illuminated MG totem sign, integrally illuminated set of Bristol St Motors letters and a non illuminated 'Welcome' sign.

Latest planning applications in north Derbyshire (photo: Adobe Stock)

19 Hollywell Close, Hasland: Single storey side extension to provide accessible bedroom, wet room and water closet.

38 Eastwood Park Drive, Hasland: Single storey side extension and alteration to existing utility room roof.

87 Heaton Street, Chesterfield: Demolition of building used as hairdressers and erection of two storey building containing two one-bedroom apartments and associated car parking.

402 Old Road, Brampton, Chesterfield: Alterations to convert existing rear conservatory into sun room.

32 Swalebank Close, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing single storey rear extension and erection of a two storey side and single storey rear extensions.

11 Castleton Grove, Inkersall: Retention of garden games room, external store and boundary wall and covered yard/canopy.

41 Yew Tree Drive, Somersall, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing garage and single storey rear extension, construction of new two storey rear extension and single storey rear extension.

Chesterfield and District Co-Op Society Ltd, 17 High Street, Brimington: Internally illuminated fascia sign and five window vinyls.

Markham Court, Duckmanton Road, Duckmanton: Construction of three bedroom bungalow.

Latest applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

7 Ashcroft Drive, Old Whittington: Erection of a two storey house. Refused.

Vertu Motors Pdi Centre, 128 Station Road, Whittington Moor: Expansion of current car valet facilities to include fit out of car parts storage into existing valet building, with added welfare and washroom facilities and office space. Construction of a new four-car valet building within existing site to cope with expansion of facilities. Proposed shipping container on site. Conditional permission.

Land south of Worksop Road, Mastin Moor: Outline application for residential development of up to 650 dwellings, a residential care facility, a Local Centre (including retail, health facilities, leisure facilities, offices), open space, community garden extension. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Orchard Croft, Brassington Lane, Old Tupton: Single storey rear and side extension with Velux windows, demolition of existing garage and erection of new detached double garage.

Higham Fisheries, Main Road Higham: Erection of cabin for use as holiday accommodation.

2 Linden Avenue, Danesmoor: Side and rear single storey extensions and alterations to garage walls.

69 Ashover Road, Old Tupton: Demolition of existing dilapidated bungalow and construction of a new two storey house with garage, parking and garden.

1 Vale Close, Dronfield: Demolition of detached garage and erection of single storey side and front extension.

3 The Barns, Derby Road, Wingerworth: Erection of front detached garage and garden room building.

22 Woodview, Renishaw: Two storey side extension to incorporate garage, dormer windows and first floor rear window.

Holly Cottage, Top Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth: Provision of lean-to carport to existing outbuilding and erection of detached agricultural barn for livestock.

1 Lingwell Croft Avenue, Eckington: Single storey side extension with partial garage conversion into utility room.

Rose Cottage, 13 Sloade Lane, Ridgeway: Erection of agricultural building for sheep, cattle and food storage.

Green Barn, Park Lane, Shirland: Retention of change of use from agriculture and equestrian to proposed family Traveller site with two pitches.

38 Blacksmith Lane, Calow: Two storey rear extension.

9 Central Drive, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing garage and erection of one detached dwelling on land to the side of 9 Central Drive.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

75 Hollins Spring Avenue, Dronfield: Two storey side extension. Conditionally approved.

2 Valley Rise, Barlow: Partial demolition of garage and rear extension and construction of single storey side and rear extensions plus conversion of loft to habitable space. Conditionally approved.

Moor Grange, Doehill Lane, Brackenfield: Conversion of barn to dwelling. Conditionally approved.

Overhome Farm, Main Road, Cutthorpe: Installation of 4kw wind turbine: Refused.