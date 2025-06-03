"I’m a property expert - here’s why this area is becoming one of Derbyshire’s most desirable property hotspots

Offering great value for money, a community feel and plenty of green spaces, one part of Derbyshire is rapidly emerging among the county’s most in-demand places to live.

The area between Calow and Bolsover was once seen as just a corridor from Chesterfield town centre to the hospital, but now it is becoming a real property hotspot.

Chloe McKenzie, Property Consultant at Redbrik Estate Agents, says demand in this region has surged over the last 12 months, fuelled by a blend of affordability, lifestyle appeal and the area’s strategic location.

Chloe said, “We’re seeing more buyers looking at this stretch than ever before. There’s a real mix of modern developments and charming established communities, and people are starting to realise just how much this area has to offer.

“The location plays a big part. With Chesterfield just minutes away, quick access to the M1, and the Peak District on the doorstep, it’s easy to see why the appeal is growing.”

But Chloe says the area’s growing popularity is down to more than just location. She said, “Places like Inkersall and Shuttlewood are seeing huge interest, not just from local buyers, but from people relocating from Sheffield, Nottingham, and beyond.

“There’s great value here, and people love the green space and community feel.”

Asking prices in the Calow to Bolsover area have been steadily climbing over the past year, reflecting a strong and growing demand.

In Calow, average asking prices have risen by around seven per cent, now sitting at an average of £224,000, with detached homes typically listed between £300,000-£400,000, and semi-detached properties at around £177,000.

Nearby Shuttlewood has seen an even sharper increase of approximately nine per cent, with average asking prices around £180,000. Detached properties in Shuttlewood are £271,000 on average, while semi-detached houses are typically valued at around £169,000.

In Bolsover, the iconic castle continues to be a focal point for visitors and residents alike, while a wave of independent shops and public space improvements is giving the town a fresh new energy, so it’s unsurprising to see that house prices in the area are also growing. During the last year, prices grew by roughly six and a half per cent, with average asking prices close to £181,000.

The area’s appeal comes down to a great mix of local amenities, green spaces, and easy access to Chesterfield and beyond, with the M1 only a few miles away.

Developers like Woodall Homes are responding to the area’s popularity with high-quality, energy-efficient new homes that appeal to modern buyers, while planned infrastructure and transport improvements are set to enhance the location even further.

Chloe added: “Young professionals want the connectivity, and retirees are loving the peaceful, friendly vibe, with a choice of two towns to visit.

“There’s a real buzz here right now, and I think we are just scratching the surface of what this part of Derbyshire can become.”

For buyers looking to explore what is on offer in Calow, Bolsover and the surrounding areas, Chloe and the team at Redbrik can help you discover some of the fantastic properties on the market. Register with Redbrik for free, or contact the Chesterfield branch on Glumangate to discover more.

