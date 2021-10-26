Former Derbyshire village pub with three bedrooms and large car park goes up for auction with £130,000 guide price

A former pub in a north Derbyshire village will be auctioned this week.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 7:43 am

The Gate Inn at North Wingfield, which has a guide price of £130,000, has a large main bar area with a small snug room to the front and a further sitting room.

A temporary staircase leads to the first floor where there is a large living kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The rendered two-storey former public house, which stands on a prominent corner plot, has a large car park at the back and a dilapidated garage.

Ripe for conversion or residential development, the freehold property on St Lawrence Road will be auctioned online on Thursday, October 28, at 10am.

The property is marketed as ‘an excellent investment opportunity’ by national auctioneers SDL Property Auctions who will be handling the bidding.

To find out more, go to www.sdlauctions.co.uk.

The property occupies a large prominent corner plot.

Watch the auction live on October 28 at www.eigpropertyauctions.co.uk

A large car park is at the rear of the former Gate Inn.
