Peak District cottage with guide price of £130,000 offers potential for expansion

Fancy getting your hands on a cottage in the Peak District National Park, just three miles from Chatsworth?

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 25th October 2021, 4:50 pm

Wye Cottage at Rowsley is Grade II listed, and has just one bedroom. However, a stone barn and outbuildings offer potential for expansion or holiday let (subject to planning consents being obtained).

The guide price for Wye Cottage is £130,000 and agents say it offers prospective buyers a golden opportunity.

Wye Cottage, on Woodhouse Road will be auctioned online on October 28, 2021 from 10am. Go to www.sdlauctions.co.uk

