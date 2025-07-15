Five Bellway site managers in Derbyshire win coveted industry award

The high quality of work delivered by Bellway site managers in Derbyshire has been recognised with a host of prestigious national awards.

Five site managers at developments across the county have secured Quality Awards in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition.

They were among only 450 winners selected from a pool of more than 8,000 site managers whose developments have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, placing them among an elite group within the industry.

The successful quintet comprises Jamie Smith at Bellway’s Hatton Court in Hatton, James Kilby at Holbrook Park in Chellaston, and Cory Upton at Coppice Heights in Ripley, as well as Andrew Hayward at Cherry Meadow in Hatton, and Maddie Dale at Chellaston Fold in Chellaston, both of which are being built under Bellway’s Ashberry Homes brand.

Award-winning site managers in Derbyshire: (left to right) Cory Upton, Andrew Hayward and James Kilby

Maddie said: “Chellaston Fold is the first site where I have been in charge since the start of the site, so to win my first Quality Award here is fabulous. Being a site manager is a real challenge but it is one that I am happy to accept. If you surround yourself with good people you can achieve great things and I am lucky to have a fantastic team here.”

Cory, who has won a Quality Award for a second year in a row at Coppice Heights, said: “This is brilliant news and real reward for all the efforts that me and my team have put in at this development and wouldn’t have been achievable without the help from my assistant site manager Finley Wilkinson.”

James, meanwhile, is no stranger to success after winning the prestigious Large Housebuilder Regional Award for the East region last year at Holbrook Park.

He said: “This continued success at Holbrook Park is very satisfying. It feels good to have won again because it means that we, as a team, are not resting on our laurels. We are going again and working as hard as we can, day after day, to make sure that Holbrook Park remains an award-winning site.”

Jamie Smith, who has won another Quality Award for his work at Hatton Court

This is Andrew’s sixth Quality Award with Bellway, and the ninth of his career. Four of those have been at Cherry Meadow.

He said: “This award is recognition not just for myself but for the team as a whole and I must thank my assistant site manager Gabriella Iandico for all the help and support she has given me. I think part of the reason I have been successful is that I like to get out on site as much as I can. I want to make sure that everyone knows exactly what they are doing, that all the right materials have been delivered so they can produce work of the highest quality at all times.”

Jamie has won a total of six Quality Awards and four Seals of Excellence during his time at Bellway, winning three Seals of Excellence in the past three years at Hatton Court.

He said: “It feels good to win again as it means we are maintaining the high standards we have set ourselves as a team at Hatton Court. It is a multi-award-winning site and I aim to keep it that way. It’s good news for our customers, who know they are getting a top-quality home when they buy here.”

Maddie Dale, who has won her first Quality Award for her work at Chellaston Fold

All the winners will go forward to the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be announced this autumn.

The Pride in the Job awards involve a rigorous process including spot checks on the day-to-day running of a site. Each site manager is assessed across six key areas which are consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

James Griffin, Bellway Group Construction Director, said: “As you can see from the number of sites that are judged nationally, winning this award is no mean feat. The NHBC Quality Award is recognition of a job very well done and is universally respected throughout the construction industry as a mark of distinction.

“At Bellway we are constantly striving for excellence and seeking to maintain the highest of standards. Utilising our internal communications platform Pathway, successful Bellway site managers have been sharing advice and best practice with their colleagues and this has resulted in an improved performance across the business.

“I would like to congratulate our Derbyshire site managers and their excellent site teams for this achievement and wish them all the best in the next stage of the competition later this year.”