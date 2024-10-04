Derelict Bridgerton-style Derbyshire manor house on sale - for just £400,000
Calwich Abbey Estate is a Jacobean-style Grade-II listed mansion, built around 1850, which sits on 210 acres of land running down to the River Dove.
And for the price of a very modest two-bed terrace in London’s outer perimeter, the new owner could become the custodian of this once-grand stately pile.
Agents Savills say the estate, near Ashbourne, has been unoccupied for over 100 years and is in a poor state of repair. But they say the property is for sale in 'two lots', giving purchasers the rare chance to restore the home or convert it for an ‘alternative use’, subject to planning rules.
Drone footage of the property reveals how foliage has carpeted the building’s historic u-shaped courtyard - with its roof and windows damaged from wind and rain.
The previous site of the formal garden, on the West side, set amongst mature trees, has also fallen into disrepair and become overgrown. Next to the abbey is a farm yard with a Dutch barn and other buildings - along with a hardcore yard area.
The estate has a Grade-II listed portobello bridge, built in the 18th century, with a beautiful iron balustrade that offers access to a lake and lands beyond.
There is also a Grade II-listed boat house, which is in a poor state of repair, to the southeast of the bridge. And there is even a Grade II-listed temple at the eastern end of the lake, adjoining a weir.
The building was constructed from stone with a domed roof in 1797 and is thought to have been used as a summer house and fishing lodge. A tributary of the River Dove is included in the estate.
Savills says the property is set back from a public road, down a ‘sweeping drive’ with views across the grounds.
