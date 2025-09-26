The semi-detached house has a lengthy lawned garden | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Beautifully presented semi-detached home in Walton, Chesterfield featuring three bedrooms, character touches, and a modern kitchen

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offers around £285,000 secure a beautifully presented three-bedroom semi-detached home in Walton, one of Chesterfield’s most sought-after suburbs.

With spacious living areas, character features, and modern touches throughout, this property is perfect for families seeking comfort, style, and practicality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purplebricks is handling the sale, with full details, floor plans, and a virtual tour available now. See more here.

There are modern touches throughout the home | Purplebricks

Set over three floors, the ground floor includes a welcoming lounge with a bay window and log burner, a large dining room with a second log burner and generous understairs storage, and a modern kitchen with a flexible utility area.

The first floor features two well-proportioned double bedrooms, both with fireplaces, alongside a contemporary three-piece bathroom suite.

At a glance Offers around £285,000 Three-bedroom semi-detached home Spacious lounge with bay window & log burner Large dining room with log burner Modern kitchen with utility area Three-piece bathroom suite Master bedroom with skylight & fitted wardrobes Lengthy rear garden, front parking & EV charging point

The second floor is dedicated to a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, ample eaves storage, and a skylight, offering a peaceful retreat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside, the front provides off-road parking with an EV charging point, while the rear boasts a lengthy lawned garden, sheltered patio area, and an outhouse for additional storage.

This property blends traditional charm with modern convenience, creating a home that’s as practical as it is inviting.

BOTB Win a £765,000 Surrey house and Audi Q8 for just £1 – entries close this month £ 1.00 BOTB Buy now Buy now Online prize draw site BOTB is giving away a brand-new four-bedroom house in Surrey, worth £765,000, along with a powerful Audi Q8 Black Edition SUV worth £45,000. The total prize pot is over £800,000 – and tickets cost just £1. Located near East Grinstead with easy access to London and the M23, the property is move-in ready with a luxury kitchen, landscaped garden and more. You’ve got until September 30 to enter – and there’s also a huge £583,000 cash alternative if you don’t fancy the house. Enter now at BOTB for £1

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here