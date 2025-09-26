Charming three-bedroom semi-detached home in Walton, Chesterfield

Published 26th Sep 2025, 10:46 BST
The semi-detached house has a lengthy lawned gardenplaceholder image
The semi-detached house has a lengthy lawned garden

Beautifully presented semi-detached home in Walton, Chesterfield featuring three bedrooms, character touches, and a modern kitchen

Offers around £285,000 secure a beautifully presented three-bedroom semi-detached home in Walton, one of Chesterfield’s most sought-after suburbs.

With spacious living areas, character features, and modern touches throughout, this property is perfect for families seeking comfort, style, and practicality.

Purplebricks is handling the sale, with full details, floor plans, and a virtual tour available now. See more here.

There are modern touches throughout the homeplaceholder image
There are modern touches throughout the home

Set over three floors, the ground floor includes a welcoming lounge with a bay window and log burner, a large dining room with a second log burner and generous understairs storage, and a modern kitchen with a flexible utility area.

The first floor features two well-proportioned double bedrooms, both with fireplaces, alongside a contemporary three-piece bathroom suite.

At a glance

Offers around £285,000

Three-bedroom semi-detached home

Spacious lounge with bay window & log burner

Large dining room with log burner

Modern kitchen with utility area

Three-piece bathroom suite

Master bedroom with skylight & fitted wardrobes

Lengthy rear garden, front parking & EV charging point

The second floor is dedicated to a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, ample eaves storage, and a skylight, offering a peaceful retreat.

Outside, the front provides off-road parking with an EV charging point, while the rear boasts a lengthy lawned garden, sheltered patio area, and an outhouse for additional storage.

This property blends traditional charm with modern convenience, creating a home that’s as practical as it is inviting.

