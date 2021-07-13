Linden Homes, which is building Walton Peaks, a development of two, three and four-bedroom homes on part of the Walton Hospital site in Chesterfield is warning adventure-seeking children – and their parents – about the dangers of building sites.

The developer has issued the timely reminder as schools prepare for the end of term and the anticipated lifting of coronavirus restrictions could lead to greater social freedom.

Gary Thomas, health, safety and security advisor at Vistry Group, owner of Linden, said: “Sadly, each year, a number of children are injured as a result of construction site accidents in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Boredom, long summer evenings and children can be a dangerous combination.

“Construction sites are not playgrounds and playing on them can have potentially serious consequences.

“The summer holidays and perhaps some new-found ‘freedom’ following a review on Covid restrictions prompt a timely reminder to children and parents about the dangers of construction.

“We appeal to parents to check their youngsters are in a safe environment when playing.”

Children are being warned of the dangers of playing on building sites.

“While our developments have clear signage and are secured in non-operating hours, much of the machinery and materials we use remain on site – which could have very serious consequences if in the wrong hands.

“Our site teams are advised to be extra vigilant during the school holidays and weekends when it comes to controlling access to the site by unauthorised personnel.

“We cannot take a relaxed view of safety. It is the law.”