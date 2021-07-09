Amber Valley Council is asking people to have their say on potential development sites as it launches a consultation into its Local Plan

The Local Plan will outline future development in the borough up to 2038, including identifying sites for homes, businesses and local services, guiding the council’s decisions on planning applications and supporting work with developers.

Coun Tony Harper, council cabinet member for regeneration and community safety, said: “The Local Plan sets out the vision for future development in the borough.

“It is the local guide to what can be built where, shaping infrastructure investments, and determining the future pattern of development.

“This plan strikes an important balance between the need for development, regeneration and renewal and the protection of the natural and historic environment.

“The plan also makes sure future development will take place in a planned way, supported by improvements to highways, healthcare facilities and other local infrastructure.

“This means we can continue to attract investment that creates jobs, opportunities and good quality homes.

“Our Local Plan supports our long-term ambitions as a local authority and sets out where there is potential for growth and development opportunities within Amber Valley. This stage is an important opportunity for residents to comment on the options and tell us what they think."

The consultation will take place for 12 weeks, until September 30, 2021.

Residents, businesses and community groups can get involved by visiting bit.ly/3qVOqYW

Amber Valley Council is based at the Town Hall, Market Place, Ripley.