This move-in ready four-bedroom home in Chesterfield offers contemporary interiors, a large garden and great family space — all for around £300,000.

Located on a quiet residential road in Chesterfield, this stylish four-bedroom detached home on Hambleton Avenue is on the market for a guide price of £300,000–£325,000, and offers turn-key family living with a generous garden and sleek, modern interiors.

To see all 17 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how well-finished and spacious this home is from top to bottom.

Set across two well-planned floors, the property offers three double bedrooms plus a single that would suit a nursery, office or dressing room. The stylish family bathroom features a freestanding tub, and the principal bedroom includes a modern en-suite.

The rooms are a good size | Purplebricks

Downstairs, you’ll find a spacious living room, a contemporary kitchen and dining area ideal for entertaining, and a separate utility room for extra practicality.

The garden is a standout feature: large, private and well-maintained, perfect for summer gatherings or a peaceful evening outdoors. There’s also off-road parking on a private driveway to the front.

At a glance: This four-bedroom detached house in Chesterfield is listed for £300,000–£325,000 Features include a spacious lounge, modern kitchen-diner and utility room Four bedrooms including an en-suite principal and stylish family bathroom Large, well-kept rear garden and private driveway parking Great location with schools, amenities and transport links nearby

