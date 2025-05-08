Spacious 4-bed detached home in Chesterfield for around £300,000

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 8th May 2025, 08:40 BST
The property has four bedroomsThe property has four bedrooms
The property has four bedrooms | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This move-in ready four-bedroom home in Chesterfield offers contemporary interiors, a large garden and great family space — all for around £300,000.

Located on a quiet residential road in Chesterfield, this stylish four-bedroom detached home on Hambleton Avenue is on the market for a guide price of £300,000–£325,000, and offers turn-key family living with a generous garden and sleek, modern interiors.

To see all 17 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how well-finished and spacious this home is from top to bottom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Set across two well-planned floors, the property offers three double bedrooms plus a single that would suit a nursery, office or dressing room. The stylish family bathroom features a freestanding tub, and the principal bedroom includes a modern en-suite.

The rooms are a good sizeThe rooms are a good size
The rooms are a good size | Purplebricks

Downstairs, you’ll find a spacious living room, a contemporary kitchen and dining area ideal for entertaining, and a separate utility room for extra practicality.

The garden is a standout feature: large, private and well-maintained, perfect for summer gatherings or a peaceful evening outdoors. There’s also off-road parking on a private driveway to the front.

This home is one of dozens available in Chesterfield on Purplebricks. Click here to see more:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
At a glance:

This four-bedroom detached house in Chesterfield is listed for £300,000–£325,000

Features include a spacious lounge, modern kitchen-diner and utility room

Four bedrooms including an en-suite principal and stylish family bathroom

Large, well-kept rear garden and private driveway parking

Great location with schools, amenities and transport links nearby

Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year

With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill.

To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.

Related topics:ChesterfieldPropertyParkingAffiliatesPurple Bricks
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice