Spacious 4-bed detached home in Chesterfield for around £300,000
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Located on a quiet residential road in Chesterfield, this stylish four-bedroom detached home on Hambleton Avenue is on the market for a guide price of £300,000–£325,000, and offers turn-key family living with a generous garden and sleek, modern interiors.
To see all 17 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how well-finished and spacious this home is from top to bottom.
Set across two well-planned floors, the property offers three double bedrooms plus a single that would suit a nursery, office or dressing room. The stylish family bathroom features a freestanding tub, and the principal bedroom includes a modern en-suite.
Downstairs, you’ll find a spacious living room, a contemporary kitchen and dining area ideal for entertaining, and a separate utility room for extra practicality.
The garden is a standout feature: large, private and well-maintained, perfect for summer gatherings or a peaceful evening outdoors. There’s also off-road parking on a private driveway to the front.
This home is one of dozens available in Chesterfield on Purplebricks. Click here to see more:
This four-bedroom detached house in Chesterfield is listed for £300,000–£325,000
Features include a spacious lounge, modern kitchen-diner and utility room
Four bedrooms including an en-suite principal and stylish family bathroom
Large, well-kept rear garden and private driveway parking
Great location with schools, amenities and transport links nearby
Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year
With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill.
To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.