Four-bed detached bungalow in Chesterfield with garden views for £350,000
If you’re after open views, generous living space, and room to put your own stamp on things, this detached bungalow in Chesterfield could be your perfect match — and it's on the market for £350,000 with no chain.
Set on The Hill in the desirable S44 area, this four-bedroom property has the kind of rear garden outlook that instantly soothes the soul, with open fields stretching out behind and a bright conservatory to enjoy it from year-round.
On with Purplebricks – see more here – the property is freehold and sits in council tax band D. It’s ideal for families, downsizers with a flair for interiors, or anyone looking for bungalow living without compromising on space.
Inside, the heart of the home is the large lounge/diner, with a beautiful bay window and gas fire, perfect for cosy evenings and entertaining alike. The kitchen is spacious and practical, with charming character thanks to a feature fireplace and additional understairs storage – perfect for decluttering daily life.
The conservatory extends the living space while giving you a front-row seat to nature. Four bedrooms make this a rare find for a bungalow, with the master positioned at the front, a generous second bedroom with its own en-suite, and two further doubles on the first floor, complete with handy eaves storage.
£350,000
Freehold
Four double bedrooms
Master bedroom with en-suite
Spacious lounge/diner with bay window
Large kitchen with fireplace
Conservatory with field views
Substantial rear garden
Garage and off-road parking
No onward chain
The family bathroom is located conveniently off the central hallway and is ready for your modernising touch.
Step outside and the real wow-factor kicks in – a substantial rear garden with those unbeatable countryside views, plus a garage and driveway with parking for multiple vehicles.
It’s a brilliant opportunity to own a flexible home with room to grow in a peaceful but well-connected location just minutes from the M1.
