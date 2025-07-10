The property has a large driveway and a garage | Purplebricks

This spacious four-bedroom detached bungalow in Chesterfield is chain-free and offers stunning countryside views, a conservatory, and garage.

If you’re after open views, generous living space, and room to put your own stamp on things, this detached bungalow in Chesterfield could be your perfect match — and it's on the market for £350,000 with no chain.

Set on The Hill in the desirable S44 area, this four-bedroom property has the kind of rear garden outlook that instantly soothes the soul, with open fields stretching out behind and a bright conservatory to enjoy it from year-round.

On with Purplebricks – see more here – the property is freehold and sits in council tax band D. It’s ideal for families, downsizers with a flair for interiors, or anyone looking for bungalow living without compromising on space.

There is a light and airy kitchen with its own fireplace | Purplebricks

Inside, the heart of the home is the large lounge/diner, with a beautiful bay window and gas fire, perfect for cosy evenings and entertaining alike. The kitchen is spacious and practical, with charming character thanks to a feature fireplace and additional understairs storage – perfect for decluttering daily life.

The conservatory extends the living space while giving you a front-row seat to nature. Four bedrooms make this a rare find for a bungalow, with the master positioned at the front, a generous second bedroom with its own en-suite, and two further doubles on the first floor, complete with handy eaves storage.

At a glance £350,000 Freehold Four double bedrooms Master bedroom with en-suite Spacious lounge/diner with bay window Large kitchen with fireplace Conservatory with field views Substantial rear garden Garage and off-road parking No onward chain

The family bathroom is located conveniently off the central hallway and is ready for your modernising touch.

Step outside and the real wow-factor kicks in – a substantial rear garden with those unbeatable countryside views, plus a garage and driveway with parking for multiple vehicles.

It’s a brilliant opportunity to own a flexible home with room to grow in a peaceful but well-connected location just minutes from the M1.

