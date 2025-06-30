Champagne is a drink for celebrations and it’s not often I have the opportunity to sample it – not because I have little to cheer but because it’s so expensive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forking out more than £40 for a well-known brand makes it a rare treat rather than a regular tipple. But that could be about to change….

Aldi’s budget fizz Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut, retailing at just £14.95, has blown the more expensive labels out of the water by being named World’s Best Champagne at the prestigious World Champagne Awards 2025. It scooped luxury competitor and bronze medal winner G.H. Martel Honoré de Balzac Edition Limitée Brut Champagne, which costs a whopping 70% more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the interest of journalistic research (there are some perks to this job!), I had to try out the world’s best bubbly. Described on the label as “an elegant champagne aged for longer to enhance its complexity”, the bottle has a numbered cork which is easily released with one twist, followed by a satisfying pop and trail of carbon dioxide gas.

Aldi's Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut, winner of the World's Best Champagne in the World Champagne Awards 2025.

On the nose, there’s a dominant scent of apple; on the tongue, additional hints of citrus and strawberry flow through the desirable drink.

We cracked open the bottle for a special occasion – but on a night before the start of the working week restrained ourselves to just one glass each. Too good to resist, we had another tipple the following evening when the plentiful bubbles fizzed in the golden nectar. Five nights later, the bubbles were not as abundant but the taste hadn’t diminished.

This is a drink that is recommended to be paired with smoked salmon and shellfish, neither of which I eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My next bottle of Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut will be accompanied by a plate of strawberries and cream to celebrate Wimbledon. That’s if I can find the world’s best champagne which is likely to fly off the shelves quicker than the serves from top-seeded player Jannick Senner.