Watchdogs issue new hygiene ratings to Derbyshire takaways, restaurants and pubs

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Bolsover’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Bengal Regency, at 18 Main Street, Carr Vale, Bolsover, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 7.

And A Different Kettle Of Fish, at 78, Market Street, Shirebrook, Mansfield was also given a score of five on June 1.

It means that of Bolsover's 70 takeaways with ratings, 49 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

New food hygiene ratings have also been awarded to two of North East Derbyshire’s establishments.

Gelato Twist, at 7 Northgate House, Market Street, Eckington, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 28.

And Chinese Dragon, a takeaway at 44 Cherry Tree Drive, Killamarsh, was given a score of three on June 10.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Amber Valley’s venues

Dinky Dino's, at Heanor Business Park, Derby Road, Heanor,was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 10.

And Cafe At Parfetts, at Ag Parfett And Sons Ltd Cotes Park Industrial Estate, Clover Nook Road, Somercotes was given a score of three on May 16.

In Erewash, the Bulls Head Inn, at 1 Wilsthorpe Road, Breaston, was givena four-out-of-five star food hygiene rating after assessment on May 7.

In the Derbyshire Dales, the following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Rated 5: Upstairs Cafe at Upstairs Cafe Above, 3 Market Street, Bakewell, Derbyshire; rated on June 1

Rated 5: The Chakra Lounge at Buxton Road, Bakewell, Derbyshire; rated on May 31

Rated 5: Cafe in the Park at Cafe In The Park, Hall Leys Park, Causeway Lane, Matlock; rated on April 26

Rated 3: Waterloo Inn at Main Street, Biggin, Buxton, Derbyshire; rated on May 4

Two takeaways have also had new ratings:

Rated 5: The Cherry Tree at Cherry Tree Square, Tideswell, Derbyshire; rated on May 27