Dog walker issues warning to owners near Chesterfield canal

The message was shared on Facebook so other dog owners can be vigilant when out and about with their pets.

Posting on public forum Hollingwood Residents, Joanne Wheeldon said she had been near Cow Lane, Brimington.

She added: “I was walking my dogs yesterday in field near the canal and one of my dogs was sniffing in the grass. I heard a snap and it was a adder snake. Lucky enough my dog is well behaved and came away when told. Don't want any fur babies being bitten.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A warning has been issued to dog owners after a pet was almost bitten by a venomous snake in a field near the canal.

Other residents added they had also seen adders close to the canal in Staveley.

Nicky Sharpe said: “Thanks for letting us know, seems to be annually at this time of year, I’ll be sticking to football field for a while.”

Breeding season for adders starts in April and May.