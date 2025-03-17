New Chesterfield bar set to host special event with appearance from local legend Bernie Clifton

The Aquarius at Chesterfield’s Batch House is set to welcome Bernie Clifton at a special event next week.

The evening with Bernie Clifton will take place at 7pm on Thursday, March 20 at The Aquarius, located at the Batch House at Sheffield Road in Chesterfield.

The bar, which opened its doors six weeks ago, is inspired by the famous Chesterfield nightclub The Aquarius.

The Batch House manager Matt Gregory said: “Local legend Mr Bernie Clifton started his career as a Compare at The Aquarius Club, Chesterfield in 1972 and this helped launch his TV career spanning over several decades

“When Bernie heard about our Aquarius Bar located in The Batch House he was keen to get involved and attended our launch night.

“On Thursday 20th March at 7pm we are hosting a night with Bernie Clifton. For £20 you will receive an arrival drink and enjoy a Batch House Platter showcasing food from all our vendors .

"There will be a presentation by Bernie and question and answer section all located in The Aquarius bar. You can upgrade for an extra £5 and order scampi or chicken in a basket - Aquarius club style.”

The tickets are available at the bar or via email at [email protected].