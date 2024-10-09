Michelin-recommended Derbyshire restaurant goes into liquidation blaming Covid
Tessa Bramley, owner of The Old Vicarage, has been serving customers a sophisticated fine-dining menu in Ridgeway since 1988.
It is still one of the few restaurants in the area to have received a prestigious Michelin Star, which was awarded in 1998, and held until 2015.
The Guide described the venue as a “delightful former vicarage in a semi-rural spot on the city’s edge”. It adds that the two fixed-price menus offer “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences”, while the Prestige dinner menu “best showcases the chef’s abilities”.
Now, it has been confirmed that The Old Vicarage has gone into liquidation.
Parker Walsh insolvency specialists have confirmed that Molly Monks, a licensed insolvency practitioner, has been appointed as liquidator for the company.
In a statement, the liquidator said: “The company’s insolvency is primarily due to the long-lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, significantly increased operating costs, and mounting repayment pressures from HMRC.
“As many are aware, the restaurant industry is currently facing an exceptionally challenging environment. Rising costs, shifts in consumer behaviour, and persistent economic uncertainty have placed significant strain on businesses.
“As a result, numerous well-established enterprises have been compelled to either restructure or enter liquidation in order to safeguard the interests of their creditors,” the statement added.
On October 7, The Old Vicarage posted a photo on Instagram. It was the sixth post on the social media account this year.