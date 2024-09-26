Michelin Guide entry and two AA Rosettes for Derbyshire fine dining restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire eatery which has made it into the Michelin Guide in its first year of opening reflects on the past twelve months of success.

Deacon’s Bank opened in the summer last year in the former Royal Bank of Scotland building in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

In its first year, the restaurant has rapidly gained recognition, earning two AA Rosettes and a spot in the Michelin Guide.

This remarkable revival not only breathes new life into the former bank but also positions Deacon’s Bank as a beacon of culinary excellence in the High Peak and Peak District.

Deacon's Bank owner Tom Gouldburn reflects on his success since opening, pictured with his wife Bex and sons Harry and Oscar. Photo Jason Chadwick

Owner Tom Gouldurn said: “Being listed in the Michelin Guide among the best restaurants in the country is beyond our wildest expectations within the first 12 months. “We're truly overwhelmed, and to put our incredible home town Chapel-en-le-frith on the map couldn't be more rewarding.”

The historic Grade II listed bank which had been vacant since 2019 is now thriving as a fine dining experience.

Tom says head chef Simon Harrison’s dedication to seasonality and locality is evident in every dish.

“He sources ingredients from within a five-mile radius, collaborating with local suppliers such as RG Morris, Mac Burnham Butchers, and the Mushroom Emporium.

Afternoon tea at the award winning Deacon's Bank in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo submitted

“This commitment to freshness and quality is the cornerstone of the restaurant’s success.”

Tom said: “It's incredible to see Chapel-en-le-Frith mentioned alongside restaurants located in Edinburgh, Dublin and London’s Mayfair.

“I’m immensely proud of our team. Being named among the Michelin Guide’s top ten new restaurants in July is truly exceptional."

The daytime bar offers mains starting from £15, while the evening à la carte menu features two courses for £43 or three courses for £50. Additionally, a Sunday roast main course is available for just £20, and a six-course tasting menu or Chef's table experience is offered at £85.

A traditional Sunday lunch at the award winning Deacon's Bank. Photo submitted

Looking back at the past 12 months Tom said: “We’re incredibly thankful for the unwavering support from our amazing customers and the wonderful friendships we’ve made along the way.

“While food is still at the heart of what we do, we’ve been working behind the scenes to bring people more.

“Alongside our bar and restaurant, we’ve got some fantastic events and collaborations lined up with local businesses—there’s something for everyone.

“Thank you again for your support, it truly means the world to us.”