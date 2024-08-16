Landlords of Chesterfield pub thank “lovely” customers as they confirm departure from venue next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The landlords of a Chesterfield pub have confirmed that they will be leaving in September – as they thanked the venue’s “lovely” customers for their support.

The current landlords of the Lockoford Inn, on Lockoford Lane at Tapton, have confirmed that they will be leaving the pub next month.

In a post on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the pub said: “Well, that came as a bit of a shock. It looks like you'll either be getting new tenants or a closed pub come September 24.

“Whilst I know there will be some people dancing in the streets at the news, for others this may not be the case. Unfortunately, it is beyond our control. All we can say is that we thank all of our lovely patrons for your valued custom.

The pub’s landlords are set to depart next month.

“Our last day of trading will be Sunday, September 22. Please do continue to support us in these final weeks of our tenancy if you can. There will be one final Dominican Goat Curry making an appearance on a Thursday between now and then.”

Their social media post adds: “So, for us, a new, currently unknown, chapter apparently lies ahead. But we'd implore everyone to support any new tenants here in the future, as Tapton deserves a community asset like the Lockoford. All our very best wishes, Colin & Arran.”

The Stonegate Group, which owns the Lockoford Inn business, has been contacted for comment about the departure and their plans for the Chesterfield venue in the future.