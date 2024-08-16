Brilliant photos from the 1960s show how life has changed in Chesterfield and Derbyshire

By Brian Eyre
Published 16th Aug 2024, 12:18 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 12:22 BST
These stunning black and white photos capture how much life has changed in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire in the last sixty years.

Taken in Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Buxton and Heanor, they show scenes of high street shops, sporting teams and local businesses

See how much local life has changed down the decades in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield library and Chesterfield museum.

Clay cross High Street, 1967.

1. Sixties Derbyshire

Clay cross High Street, 1967. Photo: Sheffield Star

Emjoying a picnic in Derbyshire..on the way to Hope Show..August 1967

2. Sixties Derbyshire

Emjoying a picnic in Derbyshire..on the way to Hope Show..August 1967 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Chesterfield's Midland station during building modernisation work, 1965.

3. Sixties Derbyshire

Chesterfield's Midland station during building modernisation work, 1965. Photo: Sheffield Star

Derbyshire after their 1969 Gillette Cup Semi-Final win over Sussex at Queens Park,Chesterfield

4. Sixties Derbyshire

Derbyshire after their 1969 Gillette Cup Semi-Final win over Sussex at Queens Park,Chesterfield Photo: Steve Ellis

