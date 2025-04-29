A sunny Sunday afternoon in the pub with the whole family needn't break the bank - if you know where to look | Hungry Horse

Sunny Sundays, a massive roast, and a drink — all for a tenner? Pubs across Derbyshire are serving up unbeatable value for relaxed family get-togethers.

When the sun’s shining, there’s nowhere better to be than outside in a pub garden with a proper Sunday roast in front of you — and right now, a popular family pub chain is making it almost too good to believe.

Hungry Horse is offering a full Sunday roast dinner plus a drink for just £10. That’s not a typo. At a time when most places seem to be charging double for a standard roast, Hungry Horse is staying true to what it’s famous for: big portions, loads of choice, amazing value for money, and a proper welcome for all the family.

The Sunday menu offers a generous plate stacked with hand-carved topside of beef, tender roast turkey, or a new veggie tart, all loaded up with crispy roasties, mash, carrots, peas, green beans, a giant Yorkshire pudding and plenty of gravy. Plus, you get a drink included — perfect for sipping in the sunshine while the kids run around.

And because it’s Hungry Horse, there are options to supersize your Sunday feast with extra roasties, Yorkshire puddings, or pigs in blankets if you’re feeling particularly hungry.

Four great Hungry Horse pubs to visit in Derbyshire:

The Merlin – Pride Park, Derby

Located opposite Pride Park Stadium, The Merlin is a bustling pub with a spacious beer garden, ideal for sunny Sundays. It’s a favorite among locals and football fans alike.

The Paddock – Breadsall, Derby

Situated in the picturesque village of Breadsall, The Paddock offers a relaxing atmosphere with a large outdoor seating area. It’s perfect for family gatherings and leisurely lunches.

The Chequers – Coal Aston, Dronfield

Nestled in the charming village of Coal Aston, The Chequers is a family-friendly pub with a welcoming vibe and a spacious beer garden, making it ideal for sunny weekend lunches.

The Mundy Arms – Marlpool, Heanor

Located in the leafy town of Heanor, The Mundy Arms boasts a large beer garden and a lively atmosphere, perfect for enjoying a hearty Sunday roast with friends and family.

And if someone in your party fancies something different, Hungry Horse has you covered. From classic fish and chips and award-winning steak and ale pie, to plant-based fishless fillets and huge sharing platters, there’s something for every appetite and every pocket. Plus, the kids’ menu is full of great options — and even includes a smaller Sunday roast.

Whether you are planning a big family gathering, meeting friends for a relaxed afternoon, or just treating yourself after a long week, a sunny Sunday at a Hungry Horse pub offers great food, great company and unbeatable value.