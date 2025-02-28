Historic venue on the edge of the Peak District reopens after £500,000 revamp by new owners

A historic venue in Derbyshire has reopened after a £500,000 investment from its new owners.

The Peacock at Rowsley has now reopened for drinks, dining and stays, marking the next chapter for one of Derbyshire’s most historic venues - which has four Silver AA Stars and three AA Rosettes to its name.

An investment of £500,000 has been made to improve the ground floor areas and dining offering. This involved retraining and recruitment of new chefs, alongside significant upgrades to the kitchen, bar, restaurant and lounge areas.

In January 2025, the custodianship of The Peacock at Rowsley passed from Rutland Hotels Ltd, owned by Lord Edward Manners, to Longbow Venues, a local independent hospitality business.

The Peacock at Rowsley has opened its doors once again. Credit: Mark Averill - Averill Photography

Recent updates, led by Concorde BGW, have enhanced the interiors while preserving the venue’s historic charm. The stunning riverside garden, designed by renowned landscape architect Arne Maynard, remains a tranquil retreat for guests.

As part of the refurbishment, original features have been uncovered to reveal stunning Victorian stone tiles and flooring, which had been hidden for decades – highlighting the building’s rich history.

Rob Hattersley, Managing Director of Longbow Venues, said: “The Peacock at Rowsley has such an important place in the heart of the community. We’ve worked hard to ensure that the venue remains just as beautiful and welcoming, while giving it a fresh new feel. Guests will experience a space that is both timeless and inviting, with every detail thoughtfully considered.”

Leading The Peacock’s next chapter is General Manager Róbert Ciulinaru, whose experience includes Michelin-starred Alchemilla in Nottingham and Grantley Hall in Yorkshire.

He said: “I am honored to join The Peacock at Rowsley, a venue with such rich history and character.

“Our team is dedicated to enhancing every facet of the guest experience, ensuring that each visit is memorable. We eagerly look forward to welcoming both returning and new guests to our beautifully refreshed hotel and restaurant.”

Under the continued leadership of Head Chef Dan Smith, The Peacock at Rowsley presents menus that celebrate seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, including produce from the nearby Haddon Estate.

Dan, who has been at The Peacock for 18 years, trained under Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens and honed his skills at the two-Michelin-starred L’Ortolan in Berkshire.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud to welcome guests back to The Peacock at Rowsley. For me, cooking has always been about bringing people together over exceptional food.

“Our menus celebrate the finest seasonal ingredients, from locally sourced Haddon Estate venison to foraged wild garlic and the freshest seafood. Each dish is designed to reflect the heritage of The Peacock while delivering a refined and unforgettable dining experience.”

Guests can enjoy:

Lunch & Afternoon Tea: Tuesday to Saturday, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

Fine Dining Dinner: Tuesday to Saturday, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Tasting Menu Experience: Tuesday to Saturday, 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm.

Sunday lunch: Starting from Sunday 9th March.

Guests are also welcome to visit for coffee or a glass of wine without the obligation to purchase a full meal, making it a relaxed space for socialising or unwinding.

Afternoon Tea enthusiasts can indulge in handcrafted pastries, delicate finger sandwiches, and warm scones with Cornish clotted cream and jam.

For a more relaxed dining experience, the lunch menu offers selections such as the classic Croque Monsieur, the Peacock B.L.T. with grilled local bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Pommery mustard mayonnaise, and a variety of fresh salads. This menu runs alongside the main à la carte menu, providing guests with flexibility in their dining choices.

The Peacock at Rowsley also offers 15 beautifully appointed rooms, each blending historic charm with modern comfort. Guests can choose from four-poster suites, deluxe doubles, and cosy single rooms, all featuring marble bathrooms and elegant furnishings.

For those seeking a special getaway, the Tasting Menu, Bed & Breakfast package starts from £300 per room, including:

A one-night stay in a beautifully appointed room.

A tasting menu experience.

A full English breakfast the following morning.

Gift vouchers are now also available via The Peacock at Rowsley’s website, offering launch offers on afternoon tea, dining and overnight stay experiences - perfect for a luxurious treat. For more information, head to the venue’s website here.