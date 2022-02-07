Grandma's baking book inspires Derbyshire mum to launch old-school puddings business

Elaine and Dave Jackson set up the venture Old Skool Puds & Pies at their home in Killamarsh in 2020.

"All my puddings recipes have come from my late grandma Annie Peters’ “baking book” which she filled up over the years,” said Elaine. “We used to bake every time we went to her house in Mosborough when I was younger and I learned most of my tips and tricks from her.

“We stick to the old school type puddings. The most popular are the cornflake tarts and sprinkle sponge.”

Elaine Jackson, of Old Skool Puds & Pies, in her kitchen at Killamarsh.

Jam coconut sponge, pineapple upside down cake and treacle sponge are also on the menu, with prices ranging from £2.50 per portion to £7.50 for a large tray.

Elaine, 38, said: “We also make pies – school cheese pie is amazing.”

Celebration cakes, biscuits and scones have been added to the range that Elaine bakes in her home kitchen.

She said: “If anyone has any special requests I will happily make anything.”

Elaine Jackson has used old-school recipes in her late grandma's baking book for her Killamarsh-based business.

Dave, 43, has secured a job in the Magnet factory in Halfway since he helped Elaine launch the business for which he chose the name. Elaine said: "I work alone most days but hubby helps me out when he’s not working.”

As for the couple’s daughters, Sydney, 14, and Lilly, 11, lending a hand, Elaine said: “I think they're all baked out. The novelty of helping me wore off after about two days.”

Orders are placed through the Old Skool Puds & Pies page on Facebook and there’s an evening delivery service for those customers who are unable to collect.

Before setting up the bakery enterprise Elaine worked as a delivery driver for a takeaway and Dave was employed at a scrapyard.

Elaine said: “We both lost our jobs in the first lockdown. We started just selling a few desserts in May 2020.”