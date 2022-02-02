Derbyshire: Nine romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day 2022

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the restaurants across Derbyshire and picked out the nine most romantic.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Stones
Stones, 1 Dale Road, Matlock, DE4 3LT. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 272 Google Reviews). "Would give it six stars if I could. Beautiful setting, amazing food and friendly, attentive staff."
Photo: Google
2. Millers Bar & Grill
Millers Bar & Grill, 66a Dale Road, Matlock, DE4 3LT. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 131 Google Reviews). "What a find! Great place, lovely friendly staff. Fabulous food."
Photo: Google
3. The Black Swan
The Black Swan, Church Street, Ashover, S45 0AB. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 4.4/5 Google Reviews). "Absolutely delicious, top class roast beef and a fantastic, homely welcome from all the staff."
Photo: Google
4. Bottle and Thyme
Bottle and Thyme, 15-17 Knifesmithgate, S40 1RL. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 399 Google Reviews). "Best place to eat in Chesterfield. I've been here a few times now and every time the food has been wonderful."
Photo: Google