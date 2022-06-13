Freebies, competitions and discounts at Boba Shack Street Food in Chesterfield in five-day celebration of launch

Boba Shack Street Food on Cavendish Street will be offering customers 50 percent off everything today (Monday, June 13).

There will be free hot dogs for everyone on Tuesday, June 14.

Customers can win £10 cash every hour on Wednesday, June 15.

Philip Price, left, and Steve Smith are the proprietors of Boba Shack Street Food.

Free fries for everyone will be handed out on Thursday, June 16.

And there’s the chance to win free food for a month on Friday, June 17.

To qualify for the freebies, competitions and discounts, you must show that you follow @BobaShackChesterfield on Facebook or Instagram.

The offers are subject to availability.

Boba Shack Street Food has been launched by Steve Smith and Philip Price who opened Boba Shack Bubble Tea & Boba Coffee Shop just two doors down in February 2022.