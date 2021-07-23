So, with the Peak District on our doorstep we have put together a rundown of more than a dozen that are just a short drive if you fancy getting out of the town.

Maybe it is award winning, local cask ales from Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese Inn in Castleton? Or traditional home-cooked food at the Hardwick Inn? Or “Derbyshire goodness crammed into every generous dish at The Peacock at Barlow”?

Whatever, we think we have something for you.

So in no particular order....

1. The Cheshire Cheese Inn, Edale Road, Hope The Cheshire Cheese offers "good food, good beer and great accommodation". The 16th century dining pub says: "We offer real ale, home-cooked food, open fires, cosy accommodation and world-class walks from the door." Photo: Google Maps

2. Barley Mow, The Dale, Bonsall TripAdvisor reviewer Miriam said: "The food is amazing, the owners are brilliant, the place is full of character and the atmosphere is spot on. A great place to catch up with friends." Photo: Google Maps

3. Devonshire Arms, Devonshire Square, Beeley, Matlock Describing it as 'a gem', TripAdvisor reviewer Susan B said: "I could not possibly fault either the service, food or the accommodation in this beautifully placed pub. A gorgeous outdoor eating area by a stream, a village full of characterful and quirky buildings and the stunning Chatsworth estate a stone's throw away." Photo: Anne Shelley

4. The Robin Hood Inn, Chesterfield Road, Baslow The Robin Hood is a welcoming, family-friendly pub, offering a perfect pit stop for walkers exploring the Peak District National Park. Food and drink can be enjoyed in the stylish country pub dining areas and spacious outdoor beer garden. Photo: Terry Walden