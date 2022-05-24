New street food takeaway opens in Chesterfield town centre offering churros, waffles and dirty fries

Steve Smith and Philip Price welcomed their first customers to Boba Shack Street Food on Cavendish Street on Saturday.

Philip said: “We’re starting with churros, waffles and dirty fries and will bring street food from around the world to Chesterfield every few weeks.

“They’re big portions, value for money and great tasting. We’re doing a 7ins pizza box full of loaded fries with nacho cheese sauce and crispy onion bits for £3.50 to £4, a big bubble waffle freshly cooked with cinnamon sugar, ice cream and chocolate sauce for £3.75.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boba Shack Street Food has opened two doors along from Boba Shack Bubble Tea & Boba Coffee Shop on Cavendish Street, Chesterfield.

The new business was inspired by the hordes of students from Chesterfield College who descend on the town centre at lunchtime looking for something different to the pasties or burgers that the big chains sell.

That ethos was behind Steve and Philip’s decision to launch the Boba Shack Bubble Tea & Boba Coffee Shop in February this year. Philip said: “We had 7,000 people through the door in the first couple of months. We know people from Matlock, Clowne and all over are making specific trips to Chesterfield for bubble tea. Some have told us that they haven’t been to the town centre for years and now their children are forcing them to come.

"We’ve done so well that it's allowed us to take on the new shop.”

Steve and Philip decided to branch out when the former Goodies sandwich shop two doors up from the tea shop became available. Philip said: “We signed the lease a week last Friday, repainted it and put in some new equipment and were open within seven days. It's going really well - people are loving what we do.”

Brad Cartledge behind the counter at Boba Shack Street Food.

Brad Cartledge, formerly of Sorbo Lounge, is heading up the food side of the new business.

Boba Shack Street Food is open 11am to 6am every day apart from Sunday when the opening hours are 11am to 5pm.

For more details, visit the website https://bobashack.co.uk/menu/view-food