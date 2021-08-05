First look inside Chesterfield's new restaurant

Blaze Bar & Grill on Stephensons Place will open for business on Friday, August 6, and is offering freebies and discounts throughout its first weekend.
Omar Yahia, director, said: “We cannot wait to meet you all in person to celebrate our opening. There are still a handful of tables left for later bookings on the Friday and Saturday nights which are our VIP nights, along with a small number of tables for breakfast or lunch on Saturday, which are also part of our VIP offer.”
Head chef Liam Goddard said: “I am really excited about sharing my menu with the people of Chesterfield, we have worked really hard to get a menu in place that suits everybody and we hope you love it.”
https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/heritage-and-retro/heritage/30-amazing-archive-photos-show-what-life-was-like-in-chesterfield-and-around-derbyshire-in-the-1970s-3334233
https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/people/chesterfield-couple-married-for-an-amazing-70-years-say-we-love-each-other-and-dont-ever-want-to-be-parted-3333840