First look inside Chesterfield's new restaurant

Staff at a new restaurant in Chesterfield are looking forward to welcoming their first customers through the doors.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 3:56 pm

Blaze Bar & Grill on Stephensons Place will open for business on Friday, August 6, and is offering freebies and discounts throughout its first weekend.

Omar Yahia, director, said: “We cannot wait to meet you all in person to celebrate our opening. There are still a handful of tables left for later bookings on the Friday and Saturday nights which are our VIP nights, along with a small number of tables for breakfast or lunch on Saturday, which are also part of our VIP offer.”

Head chef Liam Goddard said: “I am really excited about sharing my menu with the people of Chesterfield, we have worked really hard to get a menu in place that suits everybody and we hope you love it.”

1. New addition

Blaze Bar and Grill on Stephenson's Place, Chesterfield.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Cocktail time

Cocktails, including locally themed tipples such as The Crooked Spire, and a variety of gins are served.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Drinks menu

Blaze Bar & Grill offers wine that is not stocked anywhere else in Chesterfield.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Smart accommodation

Blaze Bar & Grill has capacity for 48 customers at any one time.

Photo: Brian Eyre

