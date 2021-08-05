First look inside Chesterfield's new restaurant

Blaze Bar & Grill on Stephensons Place will open for business on Friday, August 6, and is offering freebies and discounts throughout its first weekend.

Omar Yahia, director, said: “We cannot wait to meet you all in person to celebrate our opening. There are still a handful of tables left for later bookings on the Friday and Saturday nights which are our VIP nights, along with a small number of tables for breakfast or lunch on Saturday, which are also part of our VIP offer.”