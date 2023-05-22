First look as pub in Chesterfield town centre reopens its doors after two years of closure

A Chesterfield town centre pub has welcomed customers once again – after a period of closure left the venue in a “sorry state.”
The Golden Fleece on Knifesmithgate officially reopened on Friday, May 19 – with Molly Jarvis and her partner James at the helm.
Molly said the pair were “excited” to be reviving the “historic” venue – which had been left in a “sorry state” after being closed for around two years.
The Derbyshire Times were invited for a look around the pub as it opened its doors to customers again – and these nine photos show what to expect from the revamped venue.
1. ‘Big step’ taking on the Golden Fleece
Molly is only 20, but already has plenty of experience when it comes to pubs. She said: ”I was a bar manager at the Three Merry Lads in Cutthorpe – I managed that for my parents. Opening a pub with my partner James is a big step, especially for my age. I’ve got years of experience. My mum and dad are publicans so I’ve grown up in pubs all my life. They’ve had pubs, clubs, restaurants, hotels and B&Bs, so I’ve done it all.” Photo: jason chadwick
2. A venue that “needed to be open”
Molly said she “never knew much about the Golden Fleece - I’d never really been in. Loads of people have been telling me stories about the pub and that’s made me want it even more. Hearing everyone’s memories and stories saying how nice the pub was, that they miss it, and how they hate seeing the state it’s in, it made me realise how much the pub needed to be open.“ Photo: jason chadwick
3. Revamp after break-in
The venue needed a revamp after being closed for around two years. Molly said: “A lot of work has gone on, which all started on April 24. It got broken into not long back, so it’s in a bit of a sorry state at the moment.” Photo: jason chadwick
4. “Heartbreaking” to see Golden Fleece closed
Molly said that taking on the venue was “going to cost a fair bit of money, but seeing a very beautiful pub in the town centre and walking past it every day while it looks so sorry, is upsetting and heartbreaking.” Photo: jason chadwick